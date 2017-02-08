Pedestrian with suspicious object prompts precautions at China Spring schools
China Spring Independent School District administrators took precautionary measures at two campuses Tuesday morning after someone alerted officials to a man walking down a nearby highway wielding what they believed was a machete, Superintendent Marc Faulkner said. Officials locked all outside doors to make sure no one could go in or out at China Spring High School and China Spring Middle School shortly after 8 a.m., Faulkner said.
