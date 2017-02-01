Oklahoma City' is chilling tale of white supremacists
The "American Experience" film, which premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival and airs Tuesday on PBS, spends two hours taking viewers through the events of the 1992 standoff at Ruby Ridge in Idaho and the 1993 standoff with the Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas. It ties Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh to the white separatist/supremacist movement linked to those earlier events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Appalled
|8,212
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Carol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC