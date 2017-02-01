Oklahoma City' is chilling tale of white supremacists

The "American Experience" film, which premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival and airs Tuesday on PBS, spends two hours taking viewers through the events of the 1992 standoff at Ruby Ridge in Idaho and the 1993 standoff with the Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas. It ties Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh to the white separatist/supremacist movement linked to those earlier events.

