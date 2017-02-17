News 22 mins ago 7:21 a.m.Final lane ...

News 22 mins ago 7:21 a.m.Final lane placements for Dallas Horseshoe to take effect

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

A major highway project under construction since 2013 will take a big step towards completion at 10 p.m. Friday night. The Dallas Horseshoe is the interchange on the south side of downtown where Interstates 30 and 35 meet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 2 hr I lived to tell t... 8,295
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr WetPhartzs 1,118
News Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11) Feb 13 BBQburger Phart 26
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Feb 4 Becky 42
World Mandate 2017 tickets Jan 25 whitneypersson4 1
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Jan 22 Inquisitor 13
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Jan 21 BillH 144
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC