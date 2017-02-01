New nonprofit provides low-cost legal
The Greater Waco Legal Services was started by attorney Kent McKeever, and was originally under Mission Waco's umbrella. The lawyer worked with Mission Waco to provide legal advice for low income people back in 2012, but now McKeever has opened a law firm of his own.
