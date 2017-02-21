New app launched in response to boom ...

New app launched in response to boom in visitors

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Waco had more than a million visitors within the last twelve months, so the city's convention center decided to launch an app to help folks know what's happening in the city. According to city data, the number of people who visited Waco went from more than 660,000 to 1.9 million in a year's time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr OnePhart 1,123
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 12 hr Baybeh 8,313
News Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11) Feb 13 BBQburger Phart 26
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Feb 4 Becky 42
World Mandate 2017 tickets Jan 25 whitneypersson4 1
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Jan 22 Inquisitor 13
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Jan '17 BillH 144
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC