Mortgage group donation benefits Pack of Hope
Gateway Mortgage Group Waco branch on Jan. 24 donated $4,500 to the Pack of Hope in support of its mission to erase child hunger in McLennan County. Pack of Hope supplies school districts and their eligible students with backpacks of nutritious food to prevent hunger from Friday through Sunday while the students are not in school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 min
|KnowPhartcs
|1,091
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,262
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC