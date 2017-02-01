Al Siddiq is the president of the mosque and he said that recent events -- like President Donald Trump's and the Iran's travel bans -- and a mosque mysteriously catching on fire in Victoria, TX -- have opened his eyes up to how some Muslims and non-Muslims feel about each other. "In my opinion, ISIS is inspiration for radical Muslims... same way our president, President Trump is inspiration for some," Siddiq said.

