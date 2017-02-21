Midway ISD student arrested, accused of selling drugs on campus

A 17-year-old Midway Independent School District student was arrested Tuesday after police say he was selling prescription pills on school property, Woodway Director of Public Safety Conner Zorn, of Waco, was arrested at Midway High School at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a Woodway school resource officer was notified by Midway administrators about an incident involving Zorn. Zakhary said Zorn had several prescription pills, believed to be hydrocodone, on him and he was reportedly selling the drugs on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.