Meetings for the week: Feb. 19-25, 2017
To list your nonprofit support group, send the groups name, purpose and phone number or email address to goingsonwacotrib.com with NONPROFIT in the subject line; use the form at www.wacotrib.com/goingson ; mail in printed or typewritten form for Nonprofit, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or fax to 757-0302. Celebrate Recovery, Biblical recovery class for adults, 6 p.m. at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 1861 Church Road in McGregor; 662-3631 or crxroadsonline.org .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,305
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC