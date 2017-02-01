Medical episode causes - unusual' crash
A man who suffered a medical episode while driving South on Valley Mills Drive crashed into several parked cars, struck a curb and went airborne before his car came to a rest on its rear bumper, leaning against a Waco car dealership's office Tuesday afternoon, Beverly Hills police Lt. Thomas Schmidt said.
