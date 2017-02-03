Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting girl

A 34-year-old Waco man was arrested Friday morning after two young girls told authorities they were sexually molested over a three-year period and that the man would watch pornographic videos with the children, arrest affidavits state. Billy Joe Musgrove was arrested a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two Class A misdemeanor charges of displaying harmful material.

