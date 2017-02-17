Man arrested, accused of indecency with child

A Waco man was arrested Monday after he sexually touched a 6-year-old girl inside a Lacy Lakeview home last spring, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said. Cecillio Cruz Herrera, 19, was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact after a 6-year-old girl made an outcry of sexual abuse in June.

