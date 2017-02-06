Lunch Bunch marks 40 years of weekly meals in Waco
Longtime friends Dan Davis , Jim Brooks, Bill Ramer and Spencer Moore eat at Jason's Deli. The four men have eaten together every Tuesday for the last 40 years, and their meetings have been at Jason's Deli for the past 19 years.
