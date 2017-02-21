Lake Shore Baptist among 3 churches removed by BGCT board

The Baptist General Convention of Texas Executive Board declared three congregations, including Lake Shore Baptist Church in Waco, "outside of harmonious cooperation" with the state convention because of their views on same-sex relationships. Carrying out a policy adopted at the BGCT annual meeting last November , the board voted 63-6 to consider Lake Shore Baptist, Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas and First Baptist Church in Austin outside the bounds of harmonious cooperation.

