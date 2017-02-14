Ken Starr on Shortlist to Head Office of International Religious Freedom
President Trump is reportedly considering naming former Baylor University President Ken Starr to head the State Department's Office of International Religious Freedom. The ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom monitors religious persecution and discrimination worldwide, and develops programs to promote religious freedom, according to the State Department website .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sojourners.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,277
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|20 hr
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC