Ken Starr on Shortlist to Head Office of International Religious Freedom

President Trump is reportedly considering naming former Baylor University President Ken Starr to head the State Department's Office of International Religious Freedom. The ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom monitors religious persecution and discrimination worldwide, and develops programs to promote religious freedom, according to the State Department website .

