ICYMI: ATF agents talk about Waco Raid, judge reacts to prison

ATF agents reflect for the first time on the bloody raid at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco; a judge warns Texas it must curb heat-related prisoner deaths; a look at two of the 600 people suing over the San Jacinto waste pits and a peek at Houston's transit future - all part of this week's in-depth and investigative reporting. The ATF agents who were there rarely talk about the raid that kicked off a seven-week siege at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, ending in a shootout and blaze that killed more than 70 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.