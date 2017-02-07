Historical, dangerous Waco water plan...

Historical, dangerous Waco water plant smokestack to get $306,000 fix

A defunct smokestack that has been dropping shards of concrete onto the Riverside Treatment Plant will get a $306,000 makeover with Waco City Council's approval Tuesday. The council and city staff appeared less than enthusiastic about spending so much money on the century-old relic, but they said they don't have a better choice.

