Hillsboro pastor accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child
A 27-year-old man who leads a small Baptist church and is attending seminary in Waco was arrested Monday and faces child sexual assault charges. Benjamin William Nelson was arrested at his home and booked into the Hill County Jail.
