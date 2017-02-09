Gov. Abbott to speak at Republican Party fundraiser in Waco
The dinner starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame in Waco. Abbott is expected to talk about his legislative priorities for 2017.
