Former Waco youth center worker, convicted sex offender sent back to prison
A former Waco Center for Youth employee who served prison time for having improper sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl at the center 16 years ago is headed back to prison. Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court revoked Ernest James Boggess' probation Thursday and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
