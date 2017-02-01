Felon indicted in robbery of smoke shop owner
A four-time felon who was indicted last month for evading police was indicted Wednesday in the June robbery of a Waco smoke shop owner. Lemytrick Tarod Proctor, 32, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery and credit card abuse against an elderly person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Baybeh
|8,211
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Carol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC