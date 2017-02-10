Family of injured gymnast settles lawsuit against gym owners
The family of a China Spring teenager who was injured three years ago in a gymnastics accident settled their lawsuit Friday against the gym owners and say they hope the funds will help their son achieve a level of independence in the future. Judge Jim Meyer of Waco's 170th State District approved the confidential settlement between Pat and Cynthia Hyland, the parents of Blake Hyland, and Texas Dynasty Cheer and Gymnastics during a hearing Friday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|VotePharrts
|1,103
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,266
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC