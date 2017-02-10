Family of injured gymnast settles lawsuit against gym owners

The family of a China Spring teenager who was injured three years ago in a gymnastics accident settled their lawsuit Friday against the gym owners and say they hope the funds will help their son achieve a level of independence in the future. Judge Jim Meyer of Waco's 170th State District approved the confidential settlement between Pat and Cynthia Hyland, the parents of Blake Hyland, and Texas Dynasty Cheer and Gymnastics during a hearing Friday afternoon.

