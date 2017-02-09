Ex-Baylor president Ken Starr reportedly a frontrunner for Trump administration position
Ken Starr, the former Baylor University president who was ousted last year amid the school's sexual assault scandal and is best known for investigating the sexual activities of President Bill Clinton, is reportedly being considered to lead the Office of International Religious Freedom in the Trump administration. Foreign Policy reported Thursday that Starr is on the shortlist for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, a job in the State Department that promotes freedom of religion and monitors religious persecution around the world.
