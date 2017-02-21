EDITORIAL: Police chief, officers, pr...

EDITORIAL: Police chief, officers, protesters rate our plaudits for civility, resolve

13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Kudos to new Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt for demonstrating the courage, humility and maturity to acknowledge serious mistakes were made in police management of protesters during Gov. Greg Abbott's Feb. 9 appearance at the McLennan County Republican Party's Lincoln-Reagan Dinner at Knox Hall of the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum. Too many people in positions of authority would have cavalierly dismissed protesters' concerns or sought to marginalize them.

Waco, TX

