EDITORIAL: Baylor regents explain controversial actions, even if they're a little late
True or not, the 39-page legal response of three key Baylor University regents to fired BU assistant athletics director Colin Shillinglaw's defamation suit offers a blistering indictment of the Baylor football program under then-head football coach Art Briles and then-athletics director Ian McCaw. It comes complete with instances of when and how they and Shillinglaw allegedly conspired to keep secret those complaints of sexual assault, drug use and more whenever players were involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,225
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Sat
|Becky
|42
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC