EDITORIAL: Baylor regents explain controversial actions, even if they're a little late

True or not, the 39-page legal response of three key Baylor University regents to fired BU assistant athletics director Colin Shillinglaw's defamation suit offers a blistering indictment of the Baylor football program under then-head football coach Art Briles and then-athletics director Ian McCaw. It comes complete with instances of when and how they and Shillinglaw allegedly conspired to keep secret those complaints of sexual assault, drug use and more whenever players were involved.

