DPS sergeant gets Lifesaving Award

A Waco-based Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant and a Temple man received DPS awards this week for actions credited with saving the life of a 67-year-old Georgetown truck driver in March 2016. Sgt. D.L. Wilson and Robert Sneed were among 22 troopers and civilians from around the state who received various honors in a ceremony led by DPS Director Steven McCraw.

