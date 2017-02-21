DPS sergeant gets Lifesaving Award
A Waco-based Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant and a Temple man received DPS awards this week for actions credited with saving the life of a 67-year-old Georgetown truck driver in March 2016. Sgt. D.L. Wilson and Robert Sneed were among 22 troopers and civilians from around the state who received various honors in a ceremony led by DPS Director Steven McCraw.
