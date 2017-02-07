Downtown Waco nightclub Muddle closes; new group to reopen bar
The bar scene in downtown Waco continues to play musical chairs, with the Muddle nightclub that recently closed at 721 Austin Ave. scheduled to reopen in several weeks under the ownership of an investment group led by Leslie Long. Long owns the neighboring building at 719 Austin Ave. that is occupied in part by another bar, Austin's on the Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Mon
|Steven Spencer
|8,231
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC