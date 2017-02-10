Deep in the Heart Film Fest makes Waco debut
Start popping the popcorn, film fans, and get ready to settle in your seats: The lights go down Thursday for Waco's first major film festival, the Deep in the Heart Film Festival at the Waco Hippodrome. The four-day festival makes its debut with three days of feature movies and film short, workshops, panel discussions and general schmoozing and networking with the approximately 40 filmmakers expected to attend.
