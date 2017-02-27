CTX officials remind 9-1-1 is for emergencies only
Dialing 9-1-1 for something trivial like asking for directions or finding out when a store opens is more common in Central Texas than you might think. Out of the more than 156,000 911 calls the Waco public safety answering point received in 2016, 2.5 percent of those were non-emergencies, according to T.J. Rhudy, who oversees the operation.
