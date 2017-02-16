Creative Waco to award $120,000 in arts matching grants
Creative Waco has $120,000 in seed money to help the Waco arts scene bloom, and it's looking for takers. The arts agency will start taking applications this week from nonprofit organizations for matching grants of $2,500 to $10,000 to underwrite arts projects, such as festivals, concerts or public art.
