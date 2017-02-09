Community banks bemoan regulations, see hope at Waco meeting

The word "regulation" and discussions of how it has become the bane of their existence echoed around the Baylor Club on Thursday, when the Independent Bankers Association of Texas hosted a session on challenges facing the industry that attracted nearly 200 bankers from around Central Texas. Several speakers said they are more optimistic than they've been in years that red tape will get slashed and bankers can spend more time serving their customers and less time and money hiring regulatory compliance officers.

