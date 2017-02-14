Civil trial ordered of Texas prisons, leaders in heat death

A federal judge has ordered a civil trial of the Texas prison system and its leadership in a civil rights lawsuit arising from the heat-related death of an inmate. In an 83-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison of Houston criticized the prison system for the 2011 death of Waco-area cab driver Larry Gene McCollum while he was serving a one-year sentence at the Hutchins State Jail near Dallas during the summer of 2011.

