Cash mob at Jubilee Food Market gives families free food
Saturday, 100 families received $10 vouchers from First National Bank of Central Texas to be spent at Jubilee Food Market in Waco. Families started lining up at the grocery store just after 11 a.m. As they entered the store they were given the vouchers which they could apply immediately to their purchases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,221
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|17 hr
|Becky
|42
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC