Big Red Eyes Jones

Jones Soda Co., which is exploring strategic alternatives, said privately held beverage company Big Red Holdings Corp. offered to buy it for 30 cents per share, a 55% discount to the stock's Monday close, according to a Reuters report. Shares of the Seattle-based company fell 10% to 60 cents in extended trade, after closing at 66.5 cents Monday on NASDAQ.

