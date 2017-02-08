Big 12 cuts Baylor funds after sex scandal
The Big 12 athletics conference decided on Wednesday to withhold a portion of the revenue due to Texas' Baylor University as it checks reforms implemented at the world's largest Baptist college in response to sexual assaults by it athletes. The university has been rocked by scandals for more than a year over whether it failed to do enough to prevent and investigate sexual assaults against women by football players and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|Baybeh
|8,251
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC