Big 12 cuts Baylor funds after sex scandal

The Big 12 athletics conference decided on Wednesday to withhold a portion of the revenue due to Texas' Baylor University as it checks reforms implemented at the world's largest Baptist college in response to sexual assaults by it athletes. The university has been rocked by scandals for more than a year over whether it failed to do enough to prevent and investigate sexual assaults against women by football players and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.