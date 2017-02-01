Baylor's Rhule: From 1 commit to 27 signees in 2 months
And the program is still dealing with the fallout from a sexual assault scandal that cost two-time Big 12 champion coach Art Briles his job last May. Just last week, a new lawsuit was filed alleging that there were a far greater number of attacks and more players involved than previously acknowledged by Baylor officials. Even with that lingering cloud, the Bears signed 27 players on Wednesday, a balanced signing class that will rank in the upper half of the Big 12 Conference.
