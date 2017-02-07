Baylor assistant fired; charged with soliciting prostitute
In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Baylor head football coach Matt Rhule talks with reporters at a NCAA college news conference during national signing day in Waco, Texas. Brandon Washington was fired Saturday, Feb. 4 after school officials learned that he had been arrested earlier in the day on a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in a jail and a $2,000 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Mon
|Steven Spencer
|8,231
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC