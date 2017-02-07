Baylor assistant fired; charged with ...

Baylor assistant fired; charged with soliciting prostitute

11 hrs ago

In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Baylor head football coach Matt Rhule talks with reporters at a NCAA college news conference during national signing day in Waco, Texas. Brandon Washington was fired Saturday, Feb. 4 after school officials learned that he had been arrested earlier in the day on a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in a jail and a $2,000 fine.

