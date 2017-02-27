Attorney who filed complaint against ...

Attorney who filed complaint against Waco judge suspended from practicing law in DC

23 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The attorney whose complaints against judges led to the early retirement of a federal judge in Waco has had his law license suspended in Washington, D.C. Ty Clevenger, a New York attorney who formerly lived in Dallas, had predicted that he would be disbarred in the District of Columbia after he filed a complaint against a federal judge there who sanctioned him $123,000. But Clevenger worked out an agreement with the Bar of the District Court for the District of Columbia for a six-month suspension of his law license and a $5,000 fine.

