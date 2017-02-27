Attorney who filed complaint against Waco judge suspended from practicing law in DC
The attorney whose complaints against judges led to the early retirement of a federal judge in Waco has had his law license suspended in Washington, D.C. Ty Clevenger, a New York attorney who formerly lived in Dallas, had predicted that he would be disbarred in the District of Columbia after he filed a complaint against a federal judge there who sanctioned him $123,000. But Clevenger worked out an agreement with the Bar of the District Court for the District of Columbia for a six-month suspension of his law license and a $5,000 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Baybeh
|8,339
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|5 hr
|Get Real
|2
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Feb 22
|SamTex
|145
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan '17
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan '17
|Inquisitor
|13
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC