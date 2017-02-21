Abuelita's owner attains dream: Former Tapatio creator's Waco location joins Meridian eatery
When Noel Jaimes Sr. came to Texas from South Mexico by himself at the age of 19, he had a dream. Friends, family members, coworkers and later even his own wife would shake their head at his dream, but he promised them all he would achieve his goal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,316
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|19 hr
|SamTex
|145
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan '17
|Inquisitor
|13
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC