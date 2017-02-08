Abbott ISD Superintendent Accepts Position
Abbott Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Ricky Edison's last day with the district will be Friday, February 17. Dr. Edison has accepted a position as principal of University High School in Waco, where he graduated high school and spent his first seven years teaching and coaching. 'I would like to thank the Abbott community for my time in Abbott,' Dr. Edison said.
