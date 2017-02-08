Abbott ISD Superintendent Accepts Pos...

Abbott ISD Superintendent Accepts Position

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Hillsboro Reporter

Abbott Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Ricky Edison's last day with the district will be Friday, February 17. Dr. Edison has accepted a position as principal of University High School in Waco, where he graduated high school and spent his first seven years teaching and coaching. 'I would like to thank the Abbott community for my time in Abbott,' Dr. Edison said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr Baybeh 8,251
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Feb 4 Becky 42
World Mandate 2017 tickets Jan 25 whitneypersson4 1
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Jan 22 Inquisitor 13
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Jan 21 BillH 144
To All You Trump Supporters Jan 20 Mike 6
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,924 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC