8 Times Chip and Joanna Gaines' Love Made Our Hearts Melt
With Chip as the contractor and resident jokester and Joanna as the shiplap-savvy interior designer who keeps him in line, it's no wonder the two have such a sweet chemistry that Fixer Upper fans can't get enough of. But no matter what pranks Chip pulls or what remodeling hazard their projects throw their way, the Gaineses always seem to get through it together.
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,277
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Mon
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
