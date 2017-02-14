8 Times Chip and Joanna Gaines' Love Made Our Hearts Melt

With Chip as the contractor and resident jokester and Joanna as the shiplap-savvy interior designer who keeps him in line, it's no wonder the two have such a sweet chemistry that Fixer Upper fans can't get enough of. But no matter what pranks Chip pulls or what remodeling hazard their projects throw their way, the Gaineses always seem to get through it together.

