Work to start on Mission Waco's Urban REAP aquaponics project

Mission Waco executive director Jimmy Dorrell joins Jason Sears, executive director of Green Mountain Energy's Sun Club, in unveiling site plans for Mission Waco's Urban REAP, a $392,000 project next to Jubilee Food Market in North Waco. Leaders held a ceremony Wednesday to mark the start of work on Mission Waco's $392,000 Urban REAP project next to Jubilee Food Market at North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue.

