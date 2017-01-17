Work to start on Mission Waco's Urban REAP aquaponics project
Mission Waco executive director Jimmy Dorrell joins Jason Sears, executive director of Green Mountain Energy's Sun Club, in unveiling site plans for Mission Waco's Urban REAP, a $392,000 project next to Jubilee Food Market in North Waco. Leaders held a ceremony Wednesday to mark the start of work on Mission Waco's $392,000 Urban REAP project next to Jubilee Food Market at North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Baybeh
|8,037
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec '16
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec '16
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC