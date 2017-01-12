Woman arrested, accused of swapping counterfeits for employer's cash

Waco police arrested a woman Thursday on felony aggravated robbery and forgery charges after she and her boyfriend worked together to swap counterfeit cash for real cash in the Long John Silver's register last summer, an arrest affidavit states. Temika Parr, 33, of Waco, was working as a cashier at Long John Silver's, 1801 N. Valley Mills Drive, in July when her boyfriend, Christopher Allen Degrate, 36, came up to the counter and handed Parr seven counterfeit $20 bills, the arrest affidavit states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.