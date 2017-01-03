Woman arrested, accused of stealing scrapbook from man's home

A 39-year-old Waco woman was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of burglary of a habitation after a man accused her of breaking into his home and stealing a scrapbook, an arrest affidavit states. Amber Dale Stone was arrested after deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office got a complaint from a man on New Year's Eve who believed a person broke into his home and stole the scrapbook.

