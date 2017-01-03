Woman arrested, accused of stealing scrapbook from man's home
A 39-year-old Waco woman was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of burglary of a habitation after a man accused her of breaking into his home and stealing a scrapbook, an arrest affidavit states. Amber Dale Stone was arrested after deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office got a complaint from a man on New Year's Eve who believed a person broke into his home and stole the scrapbook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Baybeh
|7,952
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,002
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC