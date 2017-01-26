Wizard of Oz exhibit brings smiles to a new generation
Follow the yellow brick road to the Mayborn Museum, to see the new Wizard of Oz Education Exhibit that opened Saturday. The interactive display based on the bestselling book and classic movie made it's debut at Miami Children's Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,176
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Carol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC