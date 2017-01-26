What killed the Waco mammoths? Drought, not flood, a new study suggests

Don Esker and Logan Wiest, co-authors of a new study on the Waco Mammoth National Monument bones, talk to a tour group this week about their findings, which suggest drought as the cause of death. Baylor scientists found evidence of bite marks and weathering on the bones at the Waco Mammoth National Monument, suggesting the herd did not die in a flood.

