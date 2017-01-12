Waco's LEAD mentorship program marks 10 years
Waco native Joe Nesbitt can remember sitting in the cafeteria of Mountainview Elementary School during a meeting more than 10 years ago and looking over at a lunch card rack sitting near a wall. Some of the cards had little red dots in the corner, and he recalled being a first-grader at the same school wondering what those dots meant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|29 min
|New Resident
|1,030
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Baybeh
|8,008
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec '16
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec '16
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC