Waco water rates bump up as city takes on infrastructure work

If you're a Waco resident or business owner, here's a friendly reminder that your water bill will increase as the city heads into the new year. For residents who use 8,000 gallons, the average water bill will increase by about $10 a month, while businesses that use 20,000 gallons a month will see an average increase of about $25 a month, according to city documents.

