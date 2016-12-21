Waco water rates bump up as city takes on infrastructure work
If you're a Waco resident or business owner, here's a friendly reminder that your water bill will increase as the city heads into the new year. For residents who use 8,000 gallons, the average water bill will increase by about $10 a month, while businesses that use 20,000 gallons a month will see an average increase of about $25 a month, according to city documents.
