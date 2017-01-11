Waco sees increase in sales tax rebate
The city of Waco this week received a sales tax rebate of $2.97 million, which is 4.6 percent more than the $2.84 million check it received in January of 2016. Rebates received in January reflect sales in November and reported to the Texas Comptroller's Office in December.
