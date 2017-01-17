Waco residents unite in service, solidarity to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Baylor University student Randall Moss works on a door at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave., on Monday as part of Mission Waco's service day. Lydia Land, 8, places leaves into a recycle container Monday as she helps clean around the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave., during Mission Waco's service day in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

